Spike in natural gas prices may lead to higher heating bills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The government expects households to see their The increase in heating bills during the winter is caused by tight supplies and a worldwide increase in the demand for natural gas.

“Natural gas prices have spiked across the country. The daily average price for natural gas has more than doubled this year and prices are at their highest level in the past decade,” said Matt Cullen, Wisconsin Public Service spokesman.

The majority of homes use natural gas to heat houses, but there are cheaper ways to stay warm.

“In terms of cost of fuel in terms of BTU’s, the least expensive fuel is firewood. But firewood is a bulk fuel, it requires some space and some effort to maintain the fireplace and the firewood,” said Phil Neff, owner of Snowbelt Fireplace.

“The next least expensive is natural gas. While natural gas prices have increased significantly this year, they really are the most convenient and least expensive fuel.”

Neff said natural gas is always less expensive than pellet fuel and pellet fuel is always less expensive than electricity.

There are other forms of fuel that can heat a home. Experts said propane and fuel oil prices vary depending on the marketplace.

Age, area, and location are all variables when it comes to heating a home, but there are things homeowners can do to keep heating costs low.

Homeowners can save money on their heating bills by setting their thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees when asleep or away from home. This stops the furnace from generating a lot of warm air when no one is home, according to WPS.

Weatherization is one way to make sure to keep the cold outside and the heat inside. Homeowners can calk cracks that let in cold air leak inside. They can also use weatherstripping to close gaps. Opening window coverings, such as blinds, drapes, and curtains can allow natural light heat from the sun’s rays to warm the home.

