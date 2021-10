EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School Volleyball playoffs are in full swings with multiple local area teams looking for wins to keep their season alive! Plus High School Soccer playoffs kick off as well!

https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2021_Volleyball_Girls_Div3_Sec1_2.html

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.