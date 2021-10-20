Advertisement

St. Clare Health Mission celebrating 25th anniversary

St. Clare Health Mission
St. Clare Health Mission(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A free clinic in Monroe County is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County is commemorating 25 years of providing health care to low-income, uninsured adults.

The clinic was started in November 1996, based off the St. Clare Health Mission which was started in La Crosse.

Since its inception, St. Clare in Monroe County has served thousands of patients through volunteer medical staff which include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and social workers.

While the expansion of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act decreased the amount of people needing to utilize St. Clare, the clinic still sees multiple patients during its walk-in hours.

Registration for St. Clare’s walk-in clinic is held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 5-6:30 PM.

To help celebrate the 25th anniversary, St. Clare will be part of the “Make a Difference Week” fair being put together by the Sparta Chamber on Oct. 23.

The event will be taking place at Mueller Square in downtown Sparta from 10 AM-2 PM.

