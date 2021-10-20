Advertisement

Update given on investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS

In May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the financial deficits of the Eau Claire Co. DHS.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is releasing an update on an investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, in May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the financial deficits of the Eau Claire Co. DHS.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has been met with minimal cooperation and continued unfulfilled requests. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of a forensic auditor to work with Detectives.

“The taxpayers of Eau Claire County should have confidence in the fiscal responsibility of our county government. We have asked for cooperation numerous times and have been met with denials which have significantly delayed the completion of this investigation,” Sheriff Ron Cramer said.

On Monday, Detectives served court authorized search warrants related to this matter. This necessary information will assist in completing the fact-finding process. All investigative reports will be forwarded to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office for criminal review. Any county policy violations will be turned over to Eau Claire County leadership.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time. Search warrants and probable cause affidavits will be available from the Eau Claire County Clerk of Courts Office after 180 days.

The Sheriff’s Department says the Department of Human Services has cooperated with the investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department and the Department will continue to cooperate.

They are not able to comment about the ongoing investigation.

