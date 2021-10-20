Advertisement

Wisconsin Attorney General urges people to safely dispose unwanted medicines

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling on everyone to get rid of meds they don’t need.

The Democrat called on people to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events across Wisconsin Saturday.

Kaul took part in a virtual event promoting safe drug disposal Wednesday with La Crosse Police Chief Steve Kudron and and Coulee Recovery Center Prevention Specialist Rita Von Haden.

Local government agencies and health care providers throughout Wisconsin will be hosting take back events Saturday. People will be able to drop off their unwanted and unused medications, which will be safely disposed.

“We’ve been a national leader in the collection of those unused and unwanted medications,” Kaul said. “We were number two in the country in total volume of medications collected in the last prescription drug take back even though there are a lot of states bigger than Wisconsin, and we want to remain a national leader.”

He added it’s important people continue safely getting rid of drugs they don’t plan on using so others, including family members, don’t take them.

“A large number of people who become addicted to opioids, and that includes heroin, first begin their addiction by improperly using a prescription drug,” Kaul said.

He also said it’s important people don’t throw pills in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Improperly disposing them can cause environmental problems.

In addition to National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, many agencies have permanent drug disposal bins.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Family of missing Wis. 3-year-old cited in Amber Alert plead for information
Jeff Goettl of Cadott named Packers High School Coach of the Week
2nd annual Historic Haunted House Competition
2nd annual Historic Haunted House competition brings out Halloween spirit
Haunted House
2nd Annual Historic Haunted House Competition