Wisconsin providers prepare to vaccinate kids ahead of expected federal approval

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. is getting closer to approving COVID-19 vaccines for children. Authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for elementary school students is expected in a matter of weeks, according to the White House.

Vaccine advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet next week to consider Pfizer’s request to authorize its vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. In anticipation of a yes vote, the Biden administration says it has secured enough supply to vaccinate 28-million children in that age group.

Once the roll-out begins, vaccines would be offered by pediatricians and at a variety of community based sites. SSM Health is one of many area health systems preparing to vaccinate kids once Wisconsin gets the green light.

“We’re going to make it very convenient for kids to get the vaccine, in addition, SSM Health will continue to work with schools to see if we can bring the vaccine to them to vaccinate kids on site at schools,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services.

While formal approval on the federal level could come as soon at November 3, 2021, Wisconsin providers will not begin vaccinating kids until given official guidance from the state Department of Health Services.

