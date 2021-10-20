Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills

The state Senate is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in Wisconsin.

Republicans control the Senate, making it all but certain the body on Wednesday will pass all four measures on to the Assembly, but the bills appear doomed.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is almost certain to veto any abortion restrictions that reach his desk and the GOP doesn’t have enough votes to override him.

One proposal would prohibit abortion providers from participating in Medicaid except in cases of sexual assault or incest. Another would require doctors to tell women seeking abortions through a drug regimen that she could still change her mind after ingesting the first dose and might be able to continue the pregnancy.

