Advertisement

$124 million approved for Wisconsin building renovations

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around $124 million was approved by state officials Wednesday toward building projects, including at various UW System campuses.

Governor Tony Evers announced the funds, approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, that will go toward safety improvements and deferred maintenance projects.

“From updating elevators to fire doors, to approving two state grants to help expand psychiatric and behavioral health services in 29 counties, the projects approved by the Commission today are critical for the health and safety of our state employees, students, and Wisconsinites across the state,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad this bipartisan commission moved forward on these important projects as we work to bolster our state infrastructure.”

Seven facilities on the UW-Madison will receive an upgrade, including in elevators that range in age from 45-56 years old and do not meet current accessibility standards.

Fifteen elevators in the Madison DOA building will also be updated, as the current ones are 40 years old.

Evers also noted that the Madison Aviation Armory will have its DMA fuel storage tank replaced, which as exceeded its 30-year life expectancy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach

Latest News

Scene Stealers Week 9
Scene Stealers Week 9
Scene Stealers Week 9
Week 9 Scene Stealers
Wisconsin legislative leaders introduce proposed district maps
AFGHAN REFUGEES PKG FOR WAFF