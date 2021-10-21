3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The three-year-old boy who was the subject of an ongoing Amber Alert in Milwaukee was found dead Thursday, the police department confirmed.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, the police department did not release many details about where Major Harris’ body was discovered. The Amber Alert for Harris was issued Saturday a couple of days after his mother Mallery Muezenberger was found dead.

The suspect when the Amber Alert was issued, Jaheem Clark, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, while the SUV described in the alert was discovered the following day.

Clark and Muenzenberger, 24, were known to each other, authorities said, but did not state how. Police said Tuesday that Jaheem Clark was previously considered a person of interest in her homicide and is now considered a suspect.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Milwaukee police revealed that they made multiple arrests in the Muezenberger’s killing. The department did not release the names of any of the suspects.

As of this time, though, no arrests have been made in connection with Harris’ disappearance or death.

