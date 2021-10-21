Advertisement

Afghan evacuees learn English at Fort McCoy

An Afghan evacuee who leads many of the lessons says many students already have advanced...
An Afghan evacuee who leads many of the lessons says many students already have advanced degrees from Afghanistan.(WMTV)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy are learning English to help them assimilate into life in the U.S.

The Enforcer Kids Academy and Enforcer Adult Classes are hosted Monday through Friday, and include writing, public speaking, and pronunciation guidance.

An Afghan evacuee who leads many of the lessons says many students already have advanced degrees from Afghanistan, and just need help with their English so they can finish their studies in America.

While the schools’ main purpose is to teach Afghan evacuees English, it also allows the students to experience American classrooms before they leave Fort McCoy.

According to Fort McCoy, the U.S. Department of Defense through U.S. Northern Command, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan refugees.

Fort McCoy says evacuees will stay in permanent or temporary structures, and they will be moved in as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
33-year-old John Bergdorf is missing. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Bergdorf walked...
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man safely located
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
In May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the financial...
Update given on investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Domestic violence awareness
Coulee Region organizations providing assistance for domestic violence survivors
Evers said Republicans must “do better” if they expect him to sign the proposals.
Evers tells Republicans to start over on redistricting plans
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother