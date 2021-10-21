Afghan evacuees learn English at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy are learning English to help them assimilate into life in the U.S.

The Enforcer Kids Academy and Enforcer Adult Classes are hosted Monday through Friday, and include writing, public speaking, and pronunciation guidance.

An Afghan evacuee who leads many of the lessons says many students already have advanced degrees from Afghanistan, and just need help with their English so they can finish their studies in America.

While the schools’ main purpose is to teach Afghan evacuees English, it also allows the students to experience American classrooms before they leave Fort McCoy.

According to Fort McCoy, the U.S. Department of Defense through U.S. Northern Command, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan refugees.

Fort McCoy says evacuees will stay in permanent or temporary structures, and they will be moved in as quickly as possible.

