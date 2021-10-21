Boo! Field of Screams returns to Rockin T-R Ranch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s time to put the scream back into Spook-tober.

The Field of Screams at Rockin T-R Ranch welcomes the community to experience the triple threat of haunted: a frightening barn, a daunting corn field, and a heart-pumping cow yard.

Not for the feign of heart, the Field of Screams will bring the scares, clowns, goblins and ghouls, but the fun is welcome to those of all ages.

A portion of proceeds benefit Feed My People Food Bank, Pleasant Hill 4-H, Eau Claire Co. 4-H Club and Warehouse Warriors.

The cost of admission is $12, but $10 with a nonperishable food donation.

The haunted barn and trail will be open each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30 7-10 p.m.

See here for haunted updates from the ranch.

