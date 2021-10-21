COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County children drop by nearly half in two weeks

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, is providing an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report on Thursday. You can watch it here.

Chippewa County is at a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 25.3, down from a peak of 62.7 new positive cases on Oct. 4 and continuing a downward trend in new cases. The percentage of positive cases this week is 116 cases out of 299 tests through Wednesday, or 38.8%. Last week, Chippewa County added 169 confirmed positive cases and a 7-day percent-positive mark of 42.0%. Of the 356 active COVID-19 cases, 27.8% are children (99), including 24.4% of all cases being school-aged children ages 4 to 18. 13 people are currently hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19. More metrics are available on the Chippewa County COVID-19 data dashboard.

Chippewa County’s COVID-19 caseload and spread places the county in the severe risk category for COVID-19, which means the recommendation from the county’s health department is to limit indoor gatherings to less than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to less than 50 people with physical distancing. Masks are also recommended indoors, including at K-12 schools. As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 845 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with nearly every other county in Wisconsin.

In Chippewa County, 34,235 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 52.9%. 32,996 residents, or 51.0%, have completed their vaccination series. 320 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to Chippewa County residents last week, and so far this week, 118 doses have been administered. 86.2% of Chippewa County residents ages 65 and over are fully-vaccinated.

Weideman said that testing numbers and case numbers decline in Chippewa County. For people ages 0 to 18, there were 194 positive cases two weeks ago, and this week, that number had dropped nearly in half to 99.

Weideman shared tips on safe Halloween trick-or-treating, including incorporating masks into costumes and avoiding attending indoor parties or inviting trick-or-treaters inside. A list of trick-or-treat times in western Wisconsin is available here.

A community testing site for COVID-19 is available at Jacob’s Well Church at 3211 North 50th Ave. in Lake Hallie. The site offers drive-thru PCR tests and is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register online, visit the COVID Connect website. Registration is also available on-site.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use for people ages 18 and over. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered by the Chippewa County DPH at its clinics. If an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for emergency use for people ages 12 to 15 and fully approved for people ages 16 and over, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 or visit the DPH’s COVID-19 Response Hub to find other vaccinators in the county in order to find a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

The county will hold a flu vaccination clinic each week at the Chippewa County court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Oct. 7. The cost is $45 without insurance but the cost can be billed to insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

