Coulee Region organizations providing assistance for domestic violence survivors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Different organizations in the Coulee Region are spotlighting their assistance for survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

National data says more than ten million adults experience domestic violence annually, but not every case is reported.

“A lot of times it’s hard for a patient to reach out and want help, especially with something as sensitive as domestic violence or sexual assault, it can be very scary and they have no idea where to go,” Social Worker Kristen Pavela said.

That’s where programs like Mayo Clinic Health System’s Safe Path come in, so people like Pavela can provide relief for those dealing with an abusive situation.

New Horizons in La Crosse also helps survivors of domestic violence, with staff using first-hand experience to comfort anyone who reaches out.

“Many of us, myself included, are survivors, so to be able to give back in a different way is just incredibly humbling,” New Horizons Program Coordinator Heidi Svee said.

According to Svee, New Horizons has assisted more than 1,200 people over the past 18 months, but the organization was seeing double those numbers before the pandemic.

Svee says the way lifestyles changed during the pandemic has made it more difficult for people to get themselves out of domestic violence situations.

“A person’s ability to reach out for help has been limited with COVID because of quarantines, having to work from home, being at home potentially with their abuser,” Svee explained. “Supports not being there the way that they have, financial situations changing drastically.”

As Svee and New Horizons continue to raise awareness about domestic abuse, there’s a key message she feels needs to be spread across the community.

“Violence is not okay, everyone deserves to feel safe wherever they are at in their lives,” Svee expressed.

Anyone dealing with domestic violence can stop in at either of New Horizons’ outreach centers in La Crosse and Whitehall, or can contact its 24/7 crisis line locally at 608-791-2600.

Safe Path also provides a crisis line, and the program can be reached at 608-392-7804.

