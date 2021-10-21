Chippewa Falls Police investigating ‘serious’ crash on Highway 178 southbound Thursday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Southbound lanes of Highway 178 east of Chippewa Falls remained closed nearly two hours after a crash Thursday.

In a Facebook post at 12:48 p.m. Thursday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said that it was investigating a “serious crash” on Highway 178 at Chippewa Crossing Boulevard. This is between the on- and off-ramps to Highway 29 to the south and County Highway J to the north. Chippewa Falls Fire Station Number 1 is located near the crash site, and Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS is assisting in the investigation.

The post stated that traffic was being detoured at the time. No other information was immediately available from law enforcement.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash has closed Highway 178 southbound near Chippewa Falls midday Thursday.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection with County Highway J, or south of the Lake Wissota Business Park and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. The northbound lanes remained open as of 12:15 p.m.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office estimates it will take two hours to clear the scene. One detour is to drive west through Chippewa Falls and south on Business Highway 53, or to follow Technology Drive west to County Highway J and then to Business Highway 53 south.

No other information was immediately available from the sheriff’s office or from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

