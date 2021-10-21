Advertisement

Eau Claire County hosting Drug Take-Back Day event Saturday

There will be two locations in Eau Claire County that will provide safe disposal of unwanted medications.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People who want to properly get rid of expired or unwanted medications in Eau Claire County will have the opportunity to do so Saturday as part the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event nationally promotes public safe medication disposal sites to prevent medicines from being misused or accidentally taken and to prevent contamination in water sources.

Eau Claire County will have two locations for drug disposal Saturday. One will be at the Altoona Police Department from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., which is located at 1904 Spooner Ave. The other will be at from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire with curbside services at 2116 Craig Rd. at Entrance B of the Medical Offices.

Wednesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said during a virtual event promoting safe drug disposal that Wisconsin has done well historically in safely getting rid of unwanted medications.

“We’ve been a national leader in the collection of those unused and unwanted medications,” Kaul said Wednesday. “We were number two in the country in total volume of medications collected in the last prescription drug take back even though there are a lot of states bigger than Wisconsin, and we want to remain a national leader.”

Several government agencies and health care providers throughout Wisconsin will be hosting take back events Saturday, including in Eau Claire County.

Medications that will be accepted at the events Saturday include prescription (both controlled and non-controlled), over-the-counter, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, veterinary or pet, blister packages if the medications haven’t been removed, and liquids, creams, or sprays if they are still in their original packaging.

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, you can visit the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention website.

