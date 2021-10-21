Advertisement

Evers tells Republicans to start over on redistricting plans

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has told Republican lawmakers to start over on their redistricting...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has told Republican lawmakers to start over on their redistricting plans, saying they must “do better” if they expect him to sign the proposals that would solidify the majorities already in place.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has told Republican lawmakers to start over on their redistricting plans, saying they must “do better” if they expect him to sign the proposals that would solidify the majorities already in place. The GOP-proposed maps are largely based on the current lines drawn by Republicans a decade ago, districts that Democrats have assailed as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Republicans unveiled their legislative and congressional maps on Wednesday and scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 28 before voting on them in early November. Evers, a Democrat, would have to sign the bills to make the maps law, but he was clear Thursday that won’t happen with the current proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
33-year-old John Bergdorf is missing. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Bergdorf walked...
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man safely located
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
In May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the financial...
Update given on investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS

Latest News

Judge Frost seemed to agree with the advocates’ argument that the season is unconstitutional.
Judge leaning toward blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt
UWEC Foundation Receives $10M Gift
UWEC Foundation Receives $10M Gift
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
An Afghan evacuee who leads many of the lessons says many students already have advanced...
Afghan evacuees learn English at Fort McCoy