Advertisement

Family of missing Wis. 3-year-old cited in Amber Alert plead for information

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Family members of a missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy are pleading Wednesday for people to tell police any information on the child’s whereabouts.

In a news conference, Major P. Harris’ father Carlton Harris Jr. urged anyone with details on his location to come forward.

“Everybody knows that was my heart and he still is, so I am asking the community, I’m asking the people to help me find my son,” said Harris.

Major was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9. Police said Tuesday that Major and his mother were believed to have arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks. Major was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Major, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to contact them with any information. Their number is (414)-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach

Latest News

Jeff Goettl of Cadott named Packers High School Coach of the Week
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
Wisconsin Attorney General urges people to safely dispose unwanted medicines
2nd annual Historic Haunted House Competition
2nd annual Historic Haunted House competition brings out Halloween spirit
Haunted House
2nd Annual Historic Haunted House Competition