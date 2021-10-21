EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jennifer Salaba for the Sunshine Award. Jennifer has been my supervisor at Salvation Army Grace Place Shelter in New Richmond since February, 2020. Jennifer came on board at the right time because there was much staff turnover. Jennifer jumped right in and has been a great support. She has been a huge asset because she is kind, caring, and she has an awesome attitude. She has a nice way of giving you positive and negative feedback in an encouraging way. Most of all, she just has great enthusiasm. With long days of challenging work, at the end of the day, she still has a smile. She is a breath of fresh air to work with in the most challenging type of work. I know I’ve said lots of positive things about her, but I have never had a supervisor who has been like her. With all that being said, that is why I vote for my supervisor, Jennifer Salaba. Plus, she is the best.

Gretchen Westphal

