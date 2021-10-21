Advertisement

KEVIN CARROLL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kevin Carroll for the Sunshine Award.  I feel the need to share this unbelievable act of kindness and sportsmanship that won’t show up in the newspaper or get discussed at any awards banquet.  Last night Brenna was running cross country and her goal isn’t to win the race but just to finish the 3.1 mile course and build mental toughness to keep going when your body is telling you to quit.  Last night team captain Kevin Carroll was done with his race and was watching the girls finish their race.  He recognized that Brenna hadn’t made it out of the woods yet after everyone else had already finished the race.  He could have easily done nothing’ but he felt the need to get involved so he took off running the course backwards until he found Brenna on the course.   He encouraged her to keep going and to finish the race.  When she made it to the finish line, the entire boys’ team was cheering her on.  I couldn’t be prouder of Kevin and the rest of the boys cross country team for being true teammates.  Kevin showed that being team captain is more than just a title.  It is a responsibility to look out for all members of the team.

Stacey Lisowski

