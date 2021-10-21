EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my mom, Leona Torpen, who recently retired from the healthcare field, for the Sunshine Award. Her journey continues, caring for me before and during my knee surgery recovery process. Her assistance has been priceless and I cannot thank her enough for all she has done for me through this physically challenging time. This award would be a small token of my gratitude for everything she has helped me with.

Nate Torpen

