Mayo Clinic Health System offering OB-GYN care in Chippewa Falls

Mayo Clinic Health System in Chippewa Valley is announcing that they are now offering OB-GYN care at 611 First Ave. in Chippewa Falls on Fridays.(KEYC News Now)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Chippewa Valley is announcing that they are now offering OB-GYN care at 611 First Ave. in Chippewa Falls on Fridays.

According to a release from Mayo Clinic Health System, they provide OB-GYN and incontinence care for women in all stages of life, including adolescence, pregnancy, menopause, and beyond.

Donald Weber, M.D., chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, says they are excited about providing this service.

“We are excited to provide another convenient option for women looking for OB-GYN care close to home,” Weber, M.D., said.

To make an appointment for OB-GYN care in Chippewa Falls, patients can call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6100 or self-schedule an appointment through their Patient Online Services account.

