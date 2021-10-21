Number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 drops slightly in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of Wisconsin children hospitalized for a respiratory virus, including COVID-19, showed a slight decline last week, according to Children’s Wisconsin.

The hospital released its weekly trends in pediatric COVID-19 cases Wednesday, noting that the percent of rooms at the hospital, percent of patients in isolation and average number of those admitted for respiratory illnesses all showed a decline for the first time.

Children still made up about 20% of new cases on Oct. 17, according to data from the Department of Health Services, which the hospital says shows that kids are still contributing to the spread of the coronavirus in their communities.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin, said the drop in hospitalizations shows mitigation efforts such as mask-wearing and social distancing work to prevent COVID-19.

“We continue to see a high number of kids hospitalized at Children’s Wisconsin, especially for this time of year, but we’re thankful to have seen a slight decrease in hospitalizations in the last week,” Dr. Gutzeit said. “Like Wisconsin, some states saw COVID-19 hospitalization rates in kids decrease over the last week, while others are seeing another increase.”

So far this week, 836 Wisconsinites under the age of 18 had onset or a diagnosis of COVID-19.

Overall in the state, DHS confirmed 2,169 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The seven-day rolling average continues to fall, dipping to 1,869.

Wisconsin surpassed 775,000 COVID-19 infections on Thursday. It took the state just over two weeks to accumulate over 21,000 cases.

Nineteen deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number ever reported up to 8,132.

DHS reports 57.5% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54.8% of residents have completed their vaccine series. There have been 12,977 shots administered so far this week.

