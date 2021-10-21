Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. arrested several people in connection with the killing of the mother of a three-year-old boy who is the subject of an ongoing Amber Alert.

The police department confirmed to NBC-affiliate WMTJ-TV the arrests in relation to Mallery Muezenberger’s death. Her son, Major Harris, remains missing and police noted that none of the arrests were linked to his disappearance. Police have not released the names of anyone arrested or what counts were alleged.

An Amber Alert was issued for Harris over the weekend and is still in effect. The suspect when the Amber Alert was issued, Jaheem Clark, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, while the SUV described in the alert was discovered the following day.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Clark and Muenzenberger, 24, were known to each other, authorities said, but did not state how. Police said Tuesday that Jaheem Clark was previously considered a person of interest in her homicide and is now considered a suspect.

In a news conference Wednesday, Harris’ father Carlton Harris Jr. urged anyone with details on his location to come forward.

“Everybody knows that was my heart and he still is, so I am asking the community, I’m asking the people to help me find my son,” Harris said.

According to police, investigators believe Muezenberger and her son arrived in Milwaukee on or around Tuesday, Oct. 9, which is also the day Major Harris was last seen in La Crosse. Muenzenberger was found deceased Oct. 14 at the 600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police said it took longer than they expected to determine Major was missing because it was not initially known that he was with his mother.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks. Major was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

