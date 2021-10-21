Sparta man suspected of multiple offenses against officers

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is given 12 recommended charges for multiple offenses against officers. Seven felonies, and five misdemeanors, make up the 12 charges.

According to a release from the Sparta Police Department, authorities responded to assist with a combative subject on Oct 15. At 8:30 p.m.

While officers were in contact with 25-year-old Anthony Cox of Sparta, he was non-compliant and was physically assaultive toward officers.

During the confrontation, Cox repeatedly attempted to grab an officer’s service weapon, threatening to shoot the officer.

Cox was eventually restrained.

One officer received minor injuries stemming from the altercation. A second officer received treatment at a local hospital and was later released.

Cox was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Further charges were recommended by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Cox was given recommended charges of; disarming a peace officer, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor; bail jumping-misdemeanor; bail jumping-misdemeanor; bail jumping-misdemeanor; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct.

Cox is a repeater of each of these 12 recommended charges.

He has a Court hearing Nov 22.

