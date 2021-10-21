Upcoming Wagner Tails fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wagner Tails gives back! I’m so excited to announce a fundraiser to benefit the pet shelters and rescues currently partnering with Wagner Tails for the weekly adoption segment.

The fundraiser will run from November 1 through November 30.

All you have to do is purchase a personalized pet drinkware item, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the shelters and the rescues that help make Wagner Tails possible each Thursday.

You will be able to choose between a ceramic mug (11 oz. or 15 oz.), a travel mug, or a skinny tumbler (16 oz. or 20 oz.) with a picture of your pet or pets on it.

On the mugs, you can have up to four pets. You can have up to three pets on the tumblers. You can also choose whether you want a full body photo or head only. There are also six tumbler options with sayings on the item in addition to the pet photo.

I will share more information, including the links to order on November 1. I am VERY excited about these items and this fundraiser.

Once the fundraiser ends, I will divide the proceeds evenly between the shelters and the rescues featured in Wagner Tails. Currently, Wagner Tails partners with 10 shelters and rescues (and I’m always looking at adding more).

PARTNER RESCUES AND SHELTERS TO BENEFIT FROM THE WAGNER TAILS FUNDRAISER:

-Eau Claire County Humane Association

-Bob’s House for Dogs

-Chippewa Humane Association

-Dunn County Humane Society

-Moses Ark Rescue & Sanctuary

-Buffalo County Humane Association

-Trempealeau County Humane Society

-Last Paw Rescue

-Clark County Humane Society

-Little Red Barn Dog Rescue

Wagner Tails fundraiser (Danielle Wagner)

