UWEC Foundation receives $10 million gift

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local university is receiving a generous gift.

The UW-Eau Claire foundation gets a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor on the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

It’s helping launch the public phase of the Foundation’s Sustaining Human Innovation Capital Campaign, which began quietly in 2017.

UWEC Chancellor, Dr. James Schmidt, explains the need for the funds.

“It’s the idea that we need sustainable funds to continue to promote the Blugold experience on this campus for the next hundred years,” said Dr. Schmidt.

The campaign has raised more than $70 million to date, over half of its $125 million goal to be reached by June 2026.

It focuses on securing investments that will generate consistent annual funding for renewable scholarships, research opportunities, internships and other high-impact experiences for students.

