WAGNER TAILS: Henry & Harley and Charlie

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - You’re not seeing double. Harley and Henry look like twins, but you can tell them apart by their noses. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say they even have the same, sweet personalities.

These five month old brothers get along great with everyone they meet. They’re currently living in Kitty City at CCHS. They enjoy sitting near the windows and soaking up the sun.

It would be great if Harley and Henry can go to a new home together. As an added incentive, the Clark County Humane Society has an adoption promotion right now for cats and kittens where you can adopt two for the fee of one. So you can add twice the cuteness to your home for just $30.

Click HERE for the cat adoption application. You can call the shelter at 715-743-4550 or email.

-----

A basset/beagle mix loves having a howlin’ good time. Charlie is eight years old.

He’s playful with other dogs, and staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs say he gets along great with everyone and is pretty gentle with other pups.

Since Charlie is a hound, you should expect some barking, but you can also expect lots of snuggles. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can call (715) 878-4505 or email.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.