Advertisement

Wausau racer visits elementary school to talk about the importance of setting goals

Luke Fenhaus visited with students at Hewitt-Texas Elementary School Thursday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS, Wis. (WSAW) - For Luke Fenhaus, getting to visit his former elementary school presented a lot of opportunities.

“It has been such a cool thing to come back here and talk to the teachers and hug some of the ones I had in class,” said Fenhaus.

However, the purpose of Fenhaus’s visit was not just to reminisce.

Fenhaus, an accomplished stock car racer from the Wausau area, visited with students Thursday at Hewitt-Texas Elementary School to talk about the importance of setting goals. He spoke with students about career aspirations, gave them a demonstration of his car and signed autographs.

‘It’s cool for me to come back to my old school and talk to the kids to help them achieve their dream in life,” said Fenhaus.

The visit was part of the Wausau School District’s new “Leader in Me” program. The purpose of the program is to help students learn the seven habits of effective people.

Students ages five and older learn skills that help them throughout their life. The focus of Thursday’s visit was to discuss setting and achieving positive goals.

Hewitt-Texas Principal Philip Beck thinks that students seeing someone like Fenhaus can help them visualize their goals.

“Luke’s someone that the kids can look up to. He’s somebody they can idolize a little bit,” said Beck. “Luke can help them make that connection by being proactive and being able to set these goals and being able to do.”

Fenhaus is a senior at Wausau East High School. He has goals to one day race at the NASCAR level. However, it’s opportunities like this to talk with students that help him make strides in his career.

“To help those kids out and you know, how I’ve helped with community service has been a big role in my racing career,” said Fenhaus.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer
33-year-old John Bergdorf is missing. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Bergdorf walked...
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man safely located
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s one step closer to adding mental health beds
Kenosha Co. K9 Riggs
Kenosha Co. K9 expected to survive after being shot by suspect
Race Car Driver Visits School 10/21/2021
Race Car Driver Visits School 10/21/2021
They are looking for anyone that may have video from security cameras, doorbell cameras, etc....
Holmen Police Department looking for information regarding thefts
Halloween Spending
Halloween spending expected to hit record high this year