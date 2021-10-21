Wausau racer visits elementary school to talk about the importance of setting goals

TEXAS, Wis. (WSAW) - For Luke Fenhaus, getting to visit his former elementary school presented a lot of opportunities.

“It has been such a cool thing to come back here and talk to the teachers and hug some of the ones I had in class,” said Fenhaus.

However, the purpose of Fenhaus’s visit was not just to reminisce.

Fenhaus, an accomplished stock car racer from the Wausau area, visited with students Thursday at Hewitt-Texas Elementary School to talk about the importance of setting goals. He spoke with students about career aspirations, gave them a demonstration of his car and signed autographs.

‘It’s cool for me to come back to my old school and talk to the kids to help them achieve their dream in life,” said Fenhaus.

The visit was part of the Wausau School District’s new “Leader in Me” program. The purpose of the program is to help students learn the seven habits of effective people.

Students ages five and older learn skills that help them throughout their life. The focus of Thursday’s visit was to discuss setting and achieving positive goals.

Hewitt-Texas Principal Philip Beck thinks that students seeing someone like Fenhaus can help them visualize their goals.

“Luke’s someone that the kids can look up to. He’s somebody they can idolize a little bit,” said Beck. “Luke can help them make that connection by being proactive and being able to set these goals and being able to do.”

Fenhaus is a senior at Wausau East High School. He has goals to one day race at the NASCAR level. However, it’s opportunities like this to talk with students that help him make strides in his career.

“To help those kids out and you know, how I’ve helped with community service has been a big role in my racing career,” said Fenhaus.

