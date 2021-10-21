Wisconsin legislative leaders introduce proposed district maps

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New legislative maps for Assembly, Senate and Congressional districts have been introduced by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

The maps were released late Wednesday afternoon after receiving input from advocacy groups - including the People’s Maps Commission, which was created by Governor Tony Evers - and Wisconsin citizens.

In addition, the maps were released on the same day the People’s Maps Commission released revised maps following criticism that their initial plans didn’t have more majority-minority districts.

The Legislature does not have to consider the maps created by the People’s Maps Commission, but they could be considered by a court that is likely to approve the final district lines. The commission is made of nine, nonpartisan members who were selected by a three judge panel.

Links to the revised maps released by the commission can be found at the bottom of this article.

The maps created by state leaders have been introduced in legislation, and state citizens will be able to review and provide comment on the proposed districts as part of the public hearing process, according to a release issued by LeMahieu’s office.

CLICK HERE to view the legislative districts and the bills. The interactive map for the Congressional Districts (Senate Bill 622) and the Wisconsin legislative districts (Senate Bill 621) designed by state leaders are embedded in this article further below.

To provide input on the maps created by the Legislature, CLICK HERE.

The redistricting is done every 10 years following the U.S. Census Bureau’s release of updated information, and is done in order to provide roughly the same number of people in each local, legislative and congressional district.

As previously reported, there are lawsuits pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal court over redistricting.

In late September, Republican state lawmakers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a federal court to draw political boundary lines in the battleground state.

The filing by attorneys representing the Republican-controlled Legislature comes two days after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear a similar case backed by the GOP.

Republicans feel they will have a better shot in the state Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, than they will in federal court.

In addition, Republicans argue it is premature for the federal court to consider the redistricting case, which they say belongs in state court.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear a redistricting lawsuit supported by the legislature instead of requiring it to start in lower courts like most cases do.

As previously reported, justices sided with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in agreeing to take the case by a vote of 4-3.

The two following maps were created by state leaders. The first map is of the proposed Congressional districts, while the second map shows the proposed state Assembly and Senate districts.

For the latest series of maps released by the commission, see the links below. It’s important to note Congressional drafts 2 and 3 were previously released, while draft 4 is new.

Refined Assembly Draft 1

Refined Senate Draft 1

Refined Assembly Draft 2

Refined Senate Draft 2

Congressional Draft 2

Congressional Draft 3

Congressional Draft 4

According to the People’s Maps Commission, the portal for public feedback on their maps is available until 12 p.m. on October 27th. CLICK HERE to provide feedback for those maps.

