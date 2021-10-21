Advertisement

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9%

The report is the first since enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6.
The report is the first since enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6.(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for September remained unchanged at 3.9% for the sixth month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals on Thursday.

The report is the first since enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6. Republicans had argued that the benefit motivated people not to work, only worsening the state’s worker shortage problem. But Democrats and labor force experts said the shortage, which has been a problem for years, was driven by a variety of factors.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have ended the benefits this summer. An attempt to override that veto failed in July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
33-year-old John Bergdorf is missing. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Bergdorf walked...
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man safely located
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
In May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the financial...
Update given on investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/21/21)
The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
Chippewa Falls Police investigating ‘serious’ crash on Highway 178 southbound Thursday
Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public...
COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County children drop by nearly half in two weeks
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother