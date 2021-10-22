Advertisement

Milwaukee Amber Alert: Boy found dead Thursday had been shot, ME reports

Suspects in his mother’s death were arrested Wednesday.
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The three-year-old boy at the heart of an Amber Alert in Milwaukee that lasted for several days died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner has determined. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Major Harris’ death has been ruled a homicide.

Harris’ body was discovered on Thursday. Multiple reports indicated his body was found in 5300 block of N. 35th Street, where police had been searching for Harris earlier in the day. In a late afternoon news conference, Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman reported Thursday that searchers had found Harris, but he did not say where the boy was found or any other details about his death.

The Amber Alert for Harris was issued Saturday, Oct. 16, two days after authorities discovered the body of his mother, Mallery Muezenberger, in the 600 block of N. 37th Street, in Milwaukee. During the search for Harris, investigators indicated he was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9, and may come to Milwaukee with his mother sometime between that day and Oct. 12. Police were originally unaware that Harris had been with Muezenberger, 24, causing the delay in the reports that the boy was missing.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Amber Alert identified Jaheem Clark, 20, as the suspect in his disappearance. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, approximately 15 minutes after police surrounded a home in the 5400 block of N. 41st Street. Officers reported hearing at least two gunshots from inside the home prior to them entering the house.

Investigators indicated Muezenberger and Clark knew each other before she died, but did not reveal their relationship. On Tuesday, police noted that Clark, who had been a person of interest in her killing, was now considered a suspect.

Milwaukee police also made several other arrests Wednesday night stemming from Muezenberger’s death. The names of the individuals were not released, nor did authorities reveal allegations against them.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
Chippewa Falls Police: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on Highway 178 Thursday
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother
He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer

Latest News

A highly anticipated nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin did not...
Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an...
Update on OSHA investigating death at Eau Claire workplace
36-year-old Anthony Grabowska is charged for two separate gas station incidents this week in...
Altoona man charged with stealing from 2nd gas station in 3 days
Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Woman on trial for husband’s 2006 murder takes the stand in own defense