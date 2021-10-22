Altoona man charged with stealing from 2nd gas station in 3 days

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man is being charged Friday with stealing from a second Eau Claire gas station in the span of three days.

36-year-old Anthony Grabowska was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with armed robbery of the Mega Holiday gas station located at 2230 Birch St., which occurred Thursday at 9:25 p.m., according to court records.

Grabowska also was charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd offense, possession of cocaine, bail jumping, and failing to install an ignition interlock device in violation of court orders, all misdemeanors, according to court documents filed Friday. In addition to the charges, Grabowski was also cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. The robbery, cocaine possession, and bail jumping charges also come with a repeater modifier that could increase the penalties upon conviction due to being found guilty due to a no contest plea in 2019 for threatening a law enforcement officer. Grabowska was sentence to 30 days in jail and three years of extended supervision as a result of the conviction in April of 2019, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Grabowska became agitated with a clerk at the Mega Holiday gas station for not letting him pump gas without pre-paying, and grabbed an item from his trunk that the clerk described as an object that could be the shape of a handgun. Grabowska went into the gas station and demanded cash from the register, which the clerk gave to Grabowska, and then Grabowska filled up his vehicle with gas and left. Eau Claire Police received reports of a wrong-way driver on the North Crossing near Kane Road, and when police arrived, they found a vehicle abandoned in the grassy median with a key still in the ignition that officers determined belonged to Grabowska. Grabowska had fled on foot to a nearby Kwik Trip, where he was arrested after failing a standard field sobriety test. During the arrest, Eau Claire Police found that Graboska had a bag of cash with crumpled bills inside and a baggie of white power on him, which was tested and found to be cocaine.

Grabowska was charged with four misdemeanors Wednesday in a separate gas station incident in Eau Claire, including disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, and retail theft of under or equal to $500. According to the criminal complaint, Grabowska smashed a cash register, knocked over item displays, and left a Kwik Trip in Eau Claire with several boxes of ear buds on Tuesday. A Kwik Trip employee called 911, and Grabowska was arrested in front of the store by the Eau Claire Police Department. Grabowska was released on a $500 signature bond Wednesday and ordered to not have any contact with Kwik Trip stores in Eau Claire County.

According to court records, earlier this month, Grabowska was cited for retail theft on October 7. Grabowska was found guilty due to a no contest plea on October 12 of operating while intoxicated-1st offense. He also was previously found guilty of retail theft twice in 2013.

Grabowska, who is being held in Eau Claire County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, will next appear in court December 1 for the charges related to both the Oct. 19 retail theft at Kwik Trip and the Oct. 21 armed robbery at Mega Holiday, according to Eau Claire County Circuit Court records. His bond conditions include no contact with any Mega Holiday stores, to maintain absolute sobriety, comply with pre-trial monitoring services, and to not drive without a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.