CFUASD shifts COVID-19 protocols

The superintendent is reminding individuals that any bullying, harassment, or intimidation associated with masking or non-masking stances will not be tolerated.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The CFUASD is announcing that they are shifting their COVID-19 protocol.

According to a release from the CFUASD, the District will continue with masks-required indoors with mask-optional outdoors district-wide as of Monday, October 25, 2021, while remaining in Level 3 status for other mitigation measures with mask-encouraged/mask-recommended/mask-optional for after-school events that only require voluntary attendance.

Based upon the current COVID trend and/or trajectory the District and County are experiencing where school-age active cases are concerned, the District will return to Level 2 / mask-encouraged, mask-recommended, and/or mask-optional status as of November 1, 2021 - this is subject to change.

The latest data, and the County’s conditions on September 10, 2021, supports moving back to Level 2 to allow for more normal education services delivery that will better benefit students and staff.

The superintendent is reminding individuals that any bullying, harassment, or intimidation associated with masking or non-masking stances will not be tolerated.

