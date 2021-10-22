Advertisement

Chippewa County man wins Golden Spatula

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHIPPEW FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County man is now the winner of a nationwide cooking contest.

Blake Sykora won The Great Griddle Off hosted by Blackstone Products, a company that makes griddles.

His recipe for a Wisconsin cheesesteak was selected by judges to make the top 32.

After that, people voted online for the overall winner. Sykora beat over 180 other entries to win the Golden Spatula.

Blake Sykora, Golden Spatula winner, says he was speechless.

“I was shocked. I was speechless. Just overwhelmed because I know to get to the point that I was at this wasn’t just me winning. Through this entire thing it wasn’t my competition, yes, I created the entry. This was for this community,” Sykora said.

As the Golden Spatula winner, Sykora’s recipe will go in a cookbook. He will also get to cook with a Blackstone chef.

