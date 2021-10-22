Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter who contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty

Services for Gary Berg will be held on Saturday in Genesee and he will be laid to rest in North Prairie.
(WITN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday in Wisconsin to honor a volunteer firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, according to Governor Tony Evers Friday.

North Prairie volunteer firefighter Gary E. Berg died Oct. 19 at the age of 54.

Gov. Evers stated that Berg served the state and North Prairie for 36 years.

“Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Gary’s family and loved ones, the North Prairie Fire Department, and the North Prairie community,” Evers said. “We are thinking of them during this incredibly difficult time as they mourn this loss and honor Gary’s life and service to our state.”

Evers noted Berg was a husband, father, grandfather and community member, adding “The state of Wisconsin is forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice.”

