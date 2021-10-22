Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Madison East High School teacher who was convicted of recording female students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

In August, David Kruchten pleaded guilty to knowingly producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, as well as taking a minor across state lines for illicit sexual conduct. Following his release from federal prison, the 39-year-old Kruchten was ordered to spend the subsequent two decades on supervised release.

He had faced up to 50 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fine.

David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday. (Jim McKiernan)

Prosecutors alleged Kruchten accompanied a field trip to Minneapolis with students from the high school in December of 2019. In the students’ hotel room in the city, prosecutors allege he hid three recording devices in a pair of air fresheners sitting on bathroom shelves and a smoke detector placed in the bathroom at shower height and facing the shower, according to a criminal complaint released.

The devices were reportedly discovered on Sunday, Dec. 8, when one of the girls pressed a button she thought would spray the room, but instead, the device opened up to reveal the hidden camera.

Kruchten resigned from his position at East High School in February of 2020.

He reached a plea deal in June.

