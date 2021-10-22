Advertisement

Green Alert issued for missing Monona veteran

Zachary Bigelow, 31, has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 21, when he was last seen at a South...
Zachary Bigelow, 31, has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 21, when he was last seen at a South Beloit truck stop.(Monona Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Dept. is searching for a 31-year-old veteran who was last seen early Thursday morning at truck stop near the Illinois border.

According to a Green Alert issued Friday morning, Zachary Bigelow was last seen sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. at the Flying J Truck Stop in South Beloit.

He is described as a white man, standing six feet tall, and weighing 208 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He drives a blue 2014 Acura TLX with license the plate number 873-ZLD.

Investigators currently do not believe there is any foul play in connection with Bigelow’s disappearance; however, they ask anyone who spots him not to approach or make contact with him.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or their local police department.

