Gundersen staff teaching Hamilton Elementary students about medical field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Hamilton Elementary are getting an up-close look at different aspects of the medical field.

Staff from Gundersen Health System came to the school Friday morning to present different demonstrations as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival.

“We’re bringing the science of medicine to our elementary classmates at Hamilton school, teaching them about the field of medicine with the hope that we may inspire some young kids to think about careers in medicine,” Gundersen Chief of Medical and Clinical Staff Dr. Robyn Borge said.

Gundersen started to have teaching days at Hamilton in 2018, giving students the chance to learn about medical topics first-hand from experts.

“It’s something with our community school model and part of the community school strategy that we really want to look to leverage our relationships with outside community partners to bring those expanded learning opportunities for kids,” Hamilton Community Schools Coordinator Sara Jackson said.

Borge says medical residents, attending physicians, and nurses set up different stations around the school so students could learn about medical practices.

“Some of the kids are going to learn about x-rays and injuries, others will learn how to take care of their bodies, healthy nutrition, and then finally we’re teaching them how to do shots,” Borge detailed.

Jackson credits Gundersen for being a strong community partner with Hamilton, saying different learning environments help make students better learners.

“Fun inspires learning, so it’s a great opportunity to provide those experiences that they may not otherwise have,” Jackson added.

Hamilton is continually in communication with Gundersen in order to find ways staff can use their expertise to enhance the learning experience of students.

