Herro scores 27 points, Heat rout Bucks 137-95 in opener

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -MIAMI (AP) - Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and the Miami Heat opened their season with an easy 137-95 victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who set team records for opening night scoring and opening night margin of victory.

It was nearly the biggest margin of victory in any game - falling just short of a 43-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994. G

iannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and Grayson Allen added 14 for Milwaukee.

10/21/2021 10:16:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

