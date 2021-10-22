Hobbs Ice Arena updates COVID-19 protocols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend universal masking in all indoor settings as part of a COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

The City of Eau Claire’s Community Services Department says they understand that this has the potential to make on-ice competition difficult and to create a burden for participants.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, in order to balance the City of Eau Claire’s requirements for facility use with the desire to provide a place for the community to engage in on-ice sports, the following options are available for all ice activities.

During competition/exhibition/practice, participation without a mask is allowed if a player/skater meets the following criteria:

Age 12 and up:

• Provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

• Provide a negative test result if unvaccinated (test taken within 72-hours prior to the game).

Under age 12:

• Provide a negative COVID-19 test result (test taken within 72-hours prior to the game).

Skaters who are not vaccinated and cannot provide a negative test result will not be allowed to participate on the ice without a mask. Anyone, skater or visitor, who is showing symptoms of COVID should stay home and follow guidance for getting tested. Masks are, and continue to be, required in all common areas off the ice for players and visitors.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department COVID-19 Information Hub website has a wealth of information and resources including a symptom checker, list of testing sites, and vaccination clinics and can be found here.

