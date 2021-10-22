Holmen Police Department looking for information regarding thefts

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and the Holmen Police Department is releasing information that they have taken several reports on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 21 of items being stolen from vehicles in and around Holmen Wednesday night.

They are looking for anyone that may have video from security cameras, doorbell cameras, etc. of any suspicious activity from Wednesday night.

So far, authorities say the majority of reports have come from Remington Hills towards the High School, but they have also taken reports from the area of Deerwood Park.

If you have any video or information that may be of interest, The Holmen Police Department asks that you call them at 608-526-4212.

