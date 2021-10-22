Advertisement

Kaul seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election investigation

(WSAW)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking a court to block subpoenas issued by an attorney hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that was won by President Joe Biden.

Kaul, a Democrat, asked a Dane County judge on Thursday to block the subpoenas sent to state elections officials by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Gableman was hired to look into the election by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is doing an independent review of the election and its findings were expected any day.

Vos said he doesn’t expect Gableman to complete his work until the end of the year.

