Kenosha Co. K9 expected to survive after being shot by suspect

BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - Kenosha County authorities say a police K9 was shot Thursday by a suspect at a convenience store in Bristol.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 11:15 a.m. to a gas station at the corner of State Highway 50 and US 45 to locate a stolen vehicle that was involved in a Chicago homicide.

Police found the vehicle and attempted to contact the drive of it, leading them to perform a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect was able to flee from the vehicle.

While the K9 tried to stop the suspect, it was shot in the forehead.

Deputies then shot the suspect, performer immediate first aid and took him to a local hospital for his injuries.

TMJ4 reports K9 Riggs’ handler told the Kenosha Co. Sheriff David G. Beth that he expects the dog to survive, but is unlikely he will return for active service. Riggs has served as a police K9 for as many as six years.

