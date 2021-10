MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 79-year-old Medford man reported missing Thursday night has been found safe.

Raymond Piller was last seen Thursday around 4 p.m. near County Gardens in Medford. A statewide alert was issued to help find Piller. The alert was canceled around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

An updated release did not state where he was found.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.