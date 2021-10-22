Advertisement

Update on OSHA investigating death at Eau Claire workplace

OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an...
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an industrial rubber mixing company which is located at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at an Eau Claire workplace on Friday, Oct. 15.

The man who died from the incident is identified as Clayton Park.

OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an industrial rubber mixing company which is located at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

According to a police report, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 3:51 a.m. authorities responded to American Phoenix at 800 Wisconsin St. after a 911 call.

A caller informed authorities that someone was trapped in heavy machinery, and they could not tell if he was breathing. The caller became emotional, and dispatch took over medical questions. Officers’ arrival was delayed due to a train blocking roads around the building.

Authorities arrived on scene as fire personnel arrived. Authorities noted employees were pulling a man from a piece of heavy machinery. The man appeared unresponsive. The man did not appear to be breathing, and authorities could not feel a pulse. They began CPR and Ofc.

Fire and EMS arrived after, and they rotated administering CPR with officers. After several minutes of CPR, a pulse was observed, and the man was taken by EMS to Mayo Hospital. Officers made contact with co-workers, and they identified the male as Clayton Park.

At that point authorities attempted to contact family members.

Authorities learned Park had died in the hospital. Authorities say Park appeared to have died from an anoxic injury caused from being crushed during the work related incident.

Officers spoke with Park’s co-workers on-scene during the incident. The co-workers indicated Park could have been trapped in the machinery for approximately 5-15 minutes before being located and eventually removed from the machinery. Authorities say the area appeared to be relatively secluded from where other workers were working, indicating Park may have been working alone and out of sight from others.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
Chippewa Falls Police: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on Highway 178 Thursday
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother
He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer

Latest News

A highly anticipated nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin did not...
Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Amber Alert: Boy found dead Thursday had been shot, ME reports
36-year-old Anthony Grabowska is charged for two separate gas station incidents this week in...
Altoona man charged with stealing from 2nd gas station in 3 days
Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Woman on trial for husband’s 2006 murder takes the stand in own defense