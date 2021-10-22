Update on OSHA investigating death at Eau Claire workplace

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at an Eau Claire workplace on Friday, Oct. 15.

The man who died from the incident is identified as Clayton Park.

OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an industrial rubber mixing company which is located at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

According to a police report, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 3:51 a.m. authorities responded to American Phoenix at 800 Wisconsin St. after a 911 call.

A caller informed authorities that someone was trapped in heavy machinery, and they could not tell if he was breathing. The caller became emotional, and dispatch took over medical questions. Officers’ arrival was delayed due to a train blocking roads around the building.

Authorities arrived on scene as fire personnel arrived. Authorities noted employees were pulling a man from a piece of heavy machinery. The man appeared unresponsive. The man did not appear to be breathing, and authorities could not feel a pulse. They began CPR and Ofc.

Fire and EMS arrived after, and they rotated administering CPR with officers. After several minutes of CPR, a pulse was observed, and the man was taken by EMS to Mayo Hospital. Officers made contact with co-workers, and they identified the male as Clayton Park.

At that point authorities attempted to contact family members.

Authorities learned Park had died in the hospital. Authorities say Park appeared to have died from an anoxic injury caused from being crushed during the work related incident.

Officers spoke with Park’s co-workers on-scene during the incident. The co-workers indicated Park could have been trapped in the machinery for approximately 5-15 minutes before being located and eventually removed from the machinery. Authorities say the area appeared to be relatively secluded from where other workers were working, indicating Park may have been working alone and out of sight from others.

