Advertisement

U.S. Postal Service looking for more than 500 employees statewide

The Oshkosh Post Office is looking for about 25 more employees to help work the window, be mail...
The Oshkosh Post Office is looking for about 25 more employees to help work the window, be mail carriers, or assist in the processing facility.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Postal Service has been hosting job fairs here in Wisconsin for the past two or three years, but this holiday season it needs hundreds of employees.

A U.S. Post Office on Wheels, unofficially called the “J.C.O.W.” short for “Job Center on Wheels,” made its way to Oshkosh on Friday, October 22. It travels all over the state including cities like Milwaukee and Madison.

“I have a couple friends who always worked here, not just here but down in Milwaukee and I just feel like it’s a good place to work because they never really complain about it,” Oshkosh U.S. Postal Service Job Fair attendee Michael Witterholt shared. “Everyone always tells me that, everyone that they know, always liked it. They told me that I have a friendly face so I could fit in pretty well.”

The U.S. Postal Service sees a higher demand during the holidays with families sending packages and cards to loved ones. The Oshkosh Post Office is looking for about 25 more employees to help work the window, be mail carriers, or assist in the processing facility. A city carrier in Oshkosh makes about $18.50/hour. However, having a positive impact on the community can be one of the best parts of the job according to Lisa Wojnarowski, a rural mail carrier for 27 years.

“They look forward to seeing you everyday,” Wojnarowski, now a Wisconsin District workforce planning specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, said. “You’re bringing their correspondence from their families. You’re bringing their packages from their families. To see the little kids’ faces light up when you deliver the card from grandma. They look forward to that birthday greeting every year from grandma.”

Statewide, the U.S. Postal Service needs more than 500 employees. The next job fair will be at the Burlington Post Office this Monday, October 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. where you can apply for a job in Wisconsin or anywhere else in the country.

To learn more about how to apply for a job with the U.S. Postal Service, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
Chippewa Falls Police: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on Highway 178 Thursday
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother
He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer

Latest News

Chippewa County Man Wins Golden Spatula
Chippewa County Man Wins Golden Spatula
David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
Gundersen Staff Teaching Hamilton Students
Gundersen Staff Teaching Hamilton Students
Bill Looks to Ban White Bagging in Wisconsin
Bill Looks to Ban White Bagging in Wisconsin
A judge has granted a request from wildlife advocacy groups and blocked Wisconsin’s fall wolf...
Judge issues injunction blocking Wisconsin fall wolf hunt