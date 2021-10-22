Woman on trial for husband’s 2006 murder takes the stand in own defense
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago took the stand Friday morning in her own defense.
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.
Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday and the defense witnesses began testifying. The defense’s strategy focused on pinning the murder on a group of five people instead of Schulz-Juedes.
The trial could last until Nov. 12.
