Woman on trial for husband’s 2006 murder takes the stand in own defense

Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago took the stand Friday morning in her own defense.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday and the defense witnesses began testifying. The defense’s strategy focused on pinning the murder on a group of five people instead of Schulz-Juedes.

The trial could last until Nov. 12.

