DNR: Bull elk spotted roaming in southern Wisconsin

A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar
A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar(Wisconsin DNR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bull elk have been spotted roaming in southwestern and southeastern Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Scott Roepke asked deer hunters to take extra care to be sure what they are hunting this season.

“Deer hunters in this area aren’t used to looking out for elk, which makes sense,” Roepke said. “These bulls are some of the first elk seen in southern counties in more than 100 years.”

Young bull elk leaving their home ranges is normal in the fall, the DNR noted.

Elk were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s, but the DNR began a multi-year effort in 2015 to reestablish elk in the Black River Falls area. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ho-Chunk Nation and several other partners are assisting in this effort.

There are currently over 100 animals in the central forest herd.

Anyone who sees a bull elk should report their sighting online using the DNR’s large mammal observation form. The DNR also has an online tool to distinguish elk from a white-tailed deer.

