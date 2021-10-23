Loving tributes make for special Bart Starr Memorial Bridge ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On a sunny Saturday morning, the city of Green Bay celebrated one of their heroes with the dedication of the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

In July, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill to rename the Walnut Street Bridge for the Green Bay Packers legend. It will now forever honor the Packers Hall of Fame quarterback.

Politicians and local dignitaries spoke at the ceremony, but the highlight was a gracious and loving speech from Starr’s widow, Cherry. She remembered a phone call in 1956 that changed her family’s life forever.

“It was my sweet Bart calling from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where the Packers were training in those years because they didn’t have a proper training camp here. He said, ‘honey, pack your bags and get to Green Bay. I have made the team and signed a contract for a whopping $6,500,’” Cherry recalled.

“Things have changed a little since then. It was the beginning of a love affair--not the love affair between Bart and me, although that one lasted 68 years. It was the love he had for the Packers, you fans, this community and the entire state. If Bart were here today for this beautiful tribute, he would thank you all for your support, especially for Rawhide [Youth Services]. You’ve been so generous. We could not know the success we had today if you hadn’t supported us in such a generous way. And he would express his gratitude for all his teammates.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was the first to speak. He remembered his days of idolizing No. 15.

“Like any lifelong Packer fan, and I can say growing up in Plymouth I had one picture on my wall growing up, and that was Bart Starr,” said Gov. Evers.

“It’s a real special day for Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.

Longtime Starr family friend and founder of Rawhide Youth Services John Gillespie remembered the generosity of Bart Starr. The Starr family has been a big part of the Rawhide organization from the beginning and continues to be a big part of the fundraising drive on a new 10,000-square foot expansion increasing capacity in the organization’s ability to work with and house at-risk youth in a safe, family-centered therapeutic environment.

Gillespie remembered how he met the Starrs. Gillespie was looking to start Rawhide, but needed help. Someone recommended Bart and Cherry Starr. Gillespie called information and to his surprise was giving the home phone number for the Starrs. He called them up and was invited over to the Starr home to pitch what would become the ranch for boys. The Starrs asked him to stay for supper.

“Bart says, ‘what do you need from us?’

“Bart, everything. You gotta help me set up a board, you gotta help me do a nonprofit thing, you gotta help raise money. He turned and he looked at Cherry and I peeked. She didn’t say anything. She did this, ‘did you see my nod?’ That’s all it was. That was the start of 50 years of their partnering with us,” Gillespie recalls. “Bart turned back and said, ‘I guess we’re on board. Let’s go eat and figure out what we got to do.’

“And the rest is history,” Gillespie said.

Starr passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 85. Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr’s quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

“He was such a beloved, probably the most beloved figure in Packers history, not only for what he accomplished but for what he stood for. What really stands out for me about Bart was how humble he was,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

The bill to rename the bridge was backed by Representatives David Steffen (R-Howard), John Macco (R-Ledgeview), Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) and Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay). Several of the lawmakers spoke at the ceremony.

“Just as it was with Bart, Green Bay will always have a place in my heart,” said Cherry Starr.

So grateful to Cherry and Bart for everything they’ve given to our community through the years. Today was a special day for Green Bay. #GoPackGo https://t.co/RsmCznz3Wz — Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) October 23, 2021

Normally, the City of Green Bay is proud to light one bridge for our Green Bay Packers and one to welcome the visiting team to Green Bay on home game weekends. However, this weekend, we’re going to break with tradition and light both bridges Green and… https://t.co/x1HoQuin4I pic.twitter.com/WV7VPM1KSQ — City of Green Bay (@CityofGreenBay) October 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.