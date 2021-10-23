Advertisement

Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense, 2-year-old passenger with

He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense with a minor in the vehicle, operating while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, child safety seat violation, misdemeanor bail jumping, and deviation from designated traffic lane.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hayward man is taken into custody and suspected of a 3rd OWI offense after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Dunn County.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, authorities stopped a vehicle operated by 31-year-old David Lee Boswell of Hayward on highway 12/29 near 730th street Oct 23. at 2:16 a.m.

Boswell was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A Wis. State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated traffic lane. The driver, Boswell, showed signs of impairment, and admitted using illegal narcotics.

An investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Boswell was operating a motor vehicle while impaired with this being his 3rd offense. There was also a two-year-old child passenger in the vehicle.

Boswell was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood and then to the Dunn County Jail.

He is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while being impaired 3rd offense with a minor in the vehicle, operating while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, child safety seat violation, misdemeanor bail jumping, and deviation from designated traffic lane.

The child was turned over to the Dunn County Department of Human Services.

